Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

