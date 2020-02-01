Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,335 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.