Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.