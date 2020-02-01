Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

