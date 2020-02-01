Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,745 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

