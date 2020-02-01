Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

