Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

