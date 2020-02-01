Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. F5 Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,925,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

