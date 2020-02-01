Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,259,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

