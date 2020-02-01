Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. ABB accounts for 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.