Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.31 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

