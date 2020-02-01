Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $4,565,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.