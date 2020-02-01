Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 192,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,057,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

