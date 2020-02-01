Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Cerner comprises about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.83 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

