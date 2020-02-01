Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Target comprises 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

