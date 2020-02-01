Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Kroger accounts for about 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.