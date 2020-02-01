Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

