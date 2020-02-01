Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 43.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 638,103 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

