Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Nordstrom comprises approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

