Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $237.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.