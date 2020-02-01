Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,866 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.