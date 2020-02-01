Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $117.87 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

