Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,725 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 389,984 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 366,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of FL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

