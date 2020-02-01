Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. PACCAR makes up about 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

