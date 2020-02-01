Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,690,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

