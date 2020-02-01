Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

