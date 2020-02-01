Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $77.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

