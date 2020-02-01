Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,543 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. FLIR Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

