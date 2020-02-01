Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,965 H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in H & R Block by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

