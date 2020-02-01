Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $129,753,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

