Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ford Motor by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 781.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 939,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

