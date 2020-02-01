Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

