Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.