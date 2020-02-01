California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,795 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Xilinx worth $58,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

