California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,858 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Mercadolibre worth $62,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $663.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $338.95 and a 12-month high of $698.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.85.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

