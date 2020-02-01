California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,247,766 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $33,232,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after buying an additional 677,637 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.59 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.