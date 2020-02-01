California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,665 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $52,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 63,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $271.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

