California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,819 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of KLA worth $68,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

