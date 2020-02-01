California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 29,892 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $55,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.