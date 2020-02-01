California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 310,751 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.84% of WABCO worth $58,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in WABCO by 749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 118.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

WBC stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.08.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

