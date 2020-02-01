California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 48,315 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.86% of FLIR Systems worth $60,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FLIR Systems by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

