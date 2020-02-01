California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,603 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Kroger worth $61,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

KR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

