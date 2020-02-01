California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Fortive worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Fortive stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

