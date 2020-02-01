California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 289,701 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Williams Companies worth $68,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

