California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Akamai Technologies worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,806 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,375,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.75.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

