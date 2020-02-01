California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $67,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

