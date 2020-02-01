California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,639 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $65,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

