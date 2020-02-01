California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 50,393 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of IHS Markit worth $71,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

