California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of VF worth $72,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

