California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Ulta Beauty worth $66,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,563,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,496,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,224,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

